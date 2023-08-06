COAS To Officers: You Must Have Absolute Loyalty To Civil Authority

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has restated the absolute loyalty of officers and soldiers to constituted authority, insisting that the Service has no room for insubordination.

The Army Chief gave the charge, yesterday, while addressing Officer Cadets at the Passing Out Parade and Commissioning/Oath Taking Ceremony for Executive Commission Course 1/2023, held at the Major Bulama Biu Parade Ground, Military Cantonment, Jaji, Kaduna.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, quoted the three-star General as saying: “I, therefore charge all Nigerian Army personnel to be proud champions of our flourishing democracy and remain apolitical in discharging their constitutional duties”.

Lagbaja declared that ‘the only thing better than democracy for Nigeria in this modern era, is more democracy’. The statement read: “Speaking further, Gen Lagbaja averred that all officers and men of the Nigerian Army must be reminded that subordination of the military to constituted authority remains the most fashionable means of promoting military professionalism.

“He emphasized that the desire of every Nigerian is a flourishing, uninterrupted constitutional democratic governance, that promotes national values and the interest of every well-meaning Nigerian, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

“He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army remained committed to ensuring the security of lives and property across the country, stressing that the Army was working assiduously to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and support relevant security agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property within the country.”

“The COAS, afterwards, conferred Presidential Commission on the Passing out Cadets, to the rank of Lieutenant, after which the Oath of Allegiance was administered to them at the Lieutenant General Ihejirika Auditorium.

“The 239 Passing out Cadets comprising 12 female and 228 male Cadets were already in service as soldiers and were drawn from various Corps of the NA, before they were selected for Executive Commissioning, after three months of intensive military training, spanning 1 May to 5 August 2023”.

It continued: “In the passing out ceremony, three Cadets emerged in flying colours amongst their contemporaries. Cadet A Saminu came first in order of merit, while Cadet SC Nwokanta came second and Cadet OY Yahaya bagged the third position.