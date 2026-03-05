COAS Tasks Special Forces, Direct Decisive Dominance To Defeat Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops of the 4 Special Forces Command to intensify and sustain high-impact operations aimed at decisively defeating terrorists and insurgents nationwide.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release that, “He gave the directive during his maiden operational visit to the Command in Doma, Nasarawa State.”

“The COAS disclosed that the Nigerian Army Special Forces remain at the forefront of a determined campaign to dismantle and neutralise criminal networks threatening national security. “Lieutenant General Shaibu em- phasised the strategic importance of precision-driven and intelligence-led operations in dominating the battle space.

“He urged personnel to remain proactive, adaptive, and missionfocused, stressing that the evolving security environment demands speed, surprise, and superior combat readiness.

“Reaffirming his operational philosophy, the Army Chief declared that the era of reactive engagements is over, warning that terrorists and other violent criminals will find no sanctuary anywhere within Nigeria’s territory.”

The Army Chief received comprehensive operational briefings from the Commander, 4 Special Forces Command, Major General Olurotimi Azubuike Awolo, and the Commandant, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brigadier General Umar Faruk Abubakar.

He expressed his satisfaction with the operational outlook and training standards and approved the immediate construction of additional accommodation blocks and critical facilities to enhance training capabilities, operational efficiency, and troops’ welfare.

Lt. Gen Shaibu assured officers and soldiers that their welfare, and that of their families, remains a top priority under his leadership, reiterating that a well-supported, professionally grounded force is essential to sustaining operational dominance and pledged continued investment in training, logistics, and modern combat enablers to ensure the Special Forces maintain superiority over adversaries.