COAS Tasks Exercise Restore Hope IX Graduates

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged officers and soldiers graduating from Exercise Restore Hope IX to translate their intensive training into operational victories as they deploy across various theatres of operation to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

The Acting director Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele said in the release that,”The Final Exercise and Graduation Ceremony held at the Nigerian Army Training Camp, Kachia, Kaduna State, COAS emphasised that combat excellence, discipline, adaptability and teamwork are essential requirements for success in modern warfare.

General Shaibu described Exercise Restore Hope as a critical component of the Nigerian Army’s transformation agenda, designed to build a professional, resilient and mission-oriented force capable of operating effectively within joint and multi-agency environments.

He noted that the advanced infantry training had equipped the graduating troops with enhanced marksmanship, physical endurance, combat medical skills and the mental resilience required for sustained and high-tempo operations.