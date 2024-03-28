COAS Speaks On Deploying Soldiers On Deadly Missions

Amid the burial of 17 soldiers killed in the Okuama community of Delta State, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, has revealed that his hardest task is sending soldiers on operations that could result in their deaths.

Speaking during the final burial, Lagbaja said: “As the Chief of Army Staff, I consider putting fine men and women in harm’s way sometimes, knowing that they will not return to their families and loved ones, my toughest job.

READ ALSO:

“My men know that when I send them out, despite the equipment, training, and other forms of preparation, some may not make it back alive, while some may return handicapped and invalid.”

New Telegraph recalls that some angry youths ambushed and killed the soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State when they were on a peace mission to Okuoma Community.

The incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call following a communal crisis between Okuoma and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

The personnel comprised one Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain and 13 soldiers.