COAS Seeks Traditional Rulers’ Support, Reviews Security Operations In Niger

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to strengthening security operations in Niger State through increased troop deployment, improved use of technology and stronger collaboration with traditional institutions.

The Army Chief made this known on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, during a courtesy visit to the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar, at his palace in Bida.

Lieutenant General Shaibu said the visit was part of an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing military deployments across the state, aimed at identifying operational gaps and determining areas requiring additional troops and combat enablers to effectively tackle emerging security challenges.

He emphasised the importance of intelligence-driven operations, particularly community-based and human intelligence, noting that traditional rulers remain critical partners in providing timely and actionable information to support military efforts.

The COAS also disclosed plans to leverage modern surveillance and operational technologies to enhance proactive security responses, improve situational awareness and bridge existing capability gaps in the state.

He commended the Etsu Nupe for his consistent support to troops, describing traditional institutions as indispensable allies in the fight against insecurity.

In his response, the Etsu Nupe pledged the continued support of traditional rulers to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, assuring sustained community cooperation, intelligence sharing and prayers for operational success.

He also praised the professionalism and conduct of soldiers operating within the Nupe Kingdom, noting their positive engagement with local communities.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its resolve to protect lives and property and pledged to continue working closely with state governments, traditional institutions and local communities to restore and sustain peace across the country.