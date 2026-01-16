COAS Seeks Deeper Nigeria, US

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has called for the deepening of strategic cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the United States Army to address Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

This was contained in a statement by the Army spokesperson, Col. Appolonia Anele, yesterday. Anele said Shaibu made the call on Wednesday when the United States Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Lieutenant Colonel Semira Moore, paid him a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The COAS commended the United States Government for its sustained partnership and support for the Nigerian Army, noting that the Army has benefited from American military professionalism and institutional expertise. He said several senior officers of the Nigerian Army, including himself, were trained in the United States professional military institutions, reflecting the strength of the bilateral military relationship.

“The Chief Army Staff called for the deepening of strategic cooperation between the Nigerian Army and the United States Army in order to effectively respond to Nigeria’s evolving and multifaceted security challenges. “Shaibu commended the Government of the United States for its enduring partnership and sustained support to the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the NA has benefitted immensely from American military professionalism and institutional expertise, stressing that he and several Principal Staff Officers are alumni of renowned United States professional military institutions, a testament to the depth and impact of the bilateral military relationship,” the statement partly read.

Shaibu said the Nigerian Army was keen to leverage the United States Army’s experience in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations, and called for expanded cooperation to enhance operational effectiveness, institutional capacity, doctrine development and strategic capability.

He added that international military partnerships were important in complementing Nigeria’s internal security efforts and promoting peace and stability