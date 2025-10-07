COAS: Responsible Media Reportage, Key Enabler Of Operational Success

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has emphasized that responsible media reportage plays a crucial role in the success of military operations, especially in an era where winning hearts and minds is as important as battlefield engagements.

Oluyede made this known on Tuesday at the Directorate of Army Public Relations Combined Third and Fourth Quarter Media Training Seminar in Abuja. The seminar has the theme: “Enhancing Responsible Media Reportage of Nigerian Army Operations in a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment for Enhanced National Security.”

He noted that the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital platforms has increased the speed and spread of both accurate information and fake news. He therefore urged journalists and information managers to ensure that verified facts shape public discourse.

Represented by Maj-Gen. Mohammed Abdullahi, Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, the COAS stressed the need to keep the public accurately informed on the progress made by the military in safeguarding national security, unity, and public order.

“The importance of this engagement cannot be overstated. In an era where the battle for hearts and minds is as critical as the battle in the field, responsible media reportage has become a key enabler of operational success. The perception of the Nigerian Army, and indeed of all security agencies, is largely shaped by the narratives carried in the media space,” Oluyede said.

He added that fake news, manipulated images, and deepfakes pose real threats to national cohesion and operational integrity, noting that victory in modern warfare is increasingly determined in the information domain.

Oluyede underscored the importance of strategic collaboration between the Army and the media, describing the media as a vital partner in shaping public understanding, mobilizing support, and highlighting the sacrifices of troops defending the nation.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, said the media’s role goes beyond reporting events, as it involves shaping perceptions, countering misinformation, and influencing the outcomes of military operations.

She warned that AI-driven fake content, doctored images, and disinformation campaigns are being weaponized to undermine public trust and discredit security institutions, stressing the importance of fact-checking and responsible journalism in safeguarding national security.