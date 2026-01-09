COAS Reaffirms Commitment To Troops’ Welfare, N’Delta Security

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, assuring that their well-being remains a top priority under his command.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu gave the assurance on Friday, January 9, 2026, during his maiden operational visit to the Headquarters of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, at the Port Harcourt Barracks, Rivers State.

Addressing troops at the 29 Battalion Parade Ground, the army chief said his ongoing visits to formations and units nationwide were aimed at assessing operational readiness and identifying challenges firsthand.

He noted that deliberate measures were being implemented to address the needs of personnel, stressing that the welfare of officers, soldiers, and their families remained central to his leadership philosophy.

The COAS charged troops of the Division to sustain professionalism in the discharge of their duties, particularly in the protection of critical national infrastructure.

Shaibu further urged the troops to intensify security operations to support increased oil production in the Niger Delta Region, emphasizing discipline, commitment, and dedication in achieving the Division’s mandate in line with his command philosophy.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, briefed the COAS on ongoing operational activities across the Niger Delta Region.

He also conducted the army chief on a tour of projects within the barracks, reaffirming the Division’s resolve to fully implement the COAS’ vision for the Nigerian Army.

Highlights of the visit included a symbolic tree-planting exercise by the COAS alongside accompanying Principal Staff Officers, as well as an interactive session with officers and soldiers, during which he further reassured them of his commitment to improving their welfare and operational effectiveness.