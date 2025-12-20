COAS Reaffirms Commitment To Soldiers’ Welfare, Commissions Affordable Housing Scheme In Ibadan

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Nigerian Army Medal (NAM) has commissioned a 60-unit Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers (AHOOAS) housing estate, alongside a Post Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) shopping complex at Akopo, Ibadan, Oyo State as part of sustained efforts to enhance the welfare of Nigerian Army personnel.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations (ADAPR), Colonel Appolonia Anele said in a press release that,” The Army Chief described the project as a practical demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s soldier first philosophy.

He stressed that access to decent and affordable housing is central to troop morale, operational effectiveness and post-service stability, while noting that the AHOOAS scheme was designed to ensure that soldiers retire in dignity with secure home ownership in locations of their choice.

He added that the pilot phase of the AHOOAS project at Idu, Abuja delivered over 400 housing units, all of which are currently occupied by soldiers and their families. The General commended the government of Oyo State for its sustained support to military formations and appreciated traditional institutions for promoting peace and cooperation.

He also lauded the management of PHDL for its professionalism in project delivery and acknowledged Family Homes Funds Limited for partnering with the Nigerian Army to construct 50 housing units for widows of fallen heroes.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of PHDL, Major General Isiah Alison, disclosed that the Ibadan project comprises 60 housing units, 30 two-bedroom houses for Non-Commissioned soldiers and 30 three-bedroom houses for Senior Non-Commissioned Soldiers.