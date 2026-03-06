COAS Rallies Support Of Traditional Rulers On Offensive Against Bandits, Consolidating Peace In Benue

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu has visited the palace of traditional rulers in Benue State as part of a strategic operational tour of the state and the wider North Central theatre.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release that, “The visit underscored a renewed, coordinated resolve by the Nigerian Army to decisively flush out criminal elements destabilising Benue and contiguous states.”

Shaibu reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering commitment to dismantling armed groups and criminal networks threatening lives and livelihoods across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

He disclosed that the tour included a comprehensive assessment of Operation Whirl Stroke and the 401 Special Forces Brigade, both headquartered in Makurdi, with a view to recalibrating ongoing operations for enhanced impact.

Lt Gen Shaibu emphasised that beyond kinetic operations, the support of traditional institutions remains pivotal to achieving sustainable peace.

He called on the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse and the Och’Idoma, HRM Agabaidu Elaigwu Odogbo and other traditional rulers across the state to lend their moral authority and grassroots influence toward mobilising communities against criminality.