COAS Presents Life Assurance Cheques To Fallen Personnel’s Next Of Kins

No fewer than ten new beneficiaries of the Nigeria Army Personal Insurance Scheme (NAPIS) on Friday received checks from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

In an effort to give financial stability and support to families of soldiers who died while serving, checks were sent to the next of kin (NOKs) of the fallen heroes.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, said the action was a demonstration of the Nigerian Army’s gratitude for the service and sacrifices made by its men in defence of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Additionally, in cooperation with sister Services and the Nigerian Army (NA), he reiterated the dedication and capacity of officers and soldiers to maintain a safe and secure environment for good governance and socioeconomic growth.

READ ALSO:

The COAS gave the cheques and affirmation on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2023, at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

He reiterated that the briefs and presentations made during the conference have reinforced the tasks and clearly depicted the challenges ahead of the NA.

He, therefore, charged all formation Commanders to calibrate their strength to deal a decisive blow to the nation’s adversaries.

He added that the far-reaching decisions made during the conference will propel the Army to redefine its training and operational activities in order to actualise desirable outcomes.

General Lagbaja remarked that the conference provided a veritable platform to review the Nigerian Army’s training, operational, and administrative activities that directly relate to national security.