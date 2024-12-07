COAS Pledges Renewed Commitment to Tackling Security Challenges in N/E, N/W Regions

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has assured of the Army’s renewed commitment to addressing security challenges by terrorists in the North East and North West regions.

Oluyede made this known while speaking to journalists yesterday at the Theatre Command North East Operation Hadin Kai, Maiduguri.

Oluyede said the army was reviewing its strategies and intensifying efforts to ensure effective response to security threats nationwide.

“We have rephrased our strategies and are bringing in more platforms and resources to support the troops in their positions.

“This is to ensure they have the necessary tools to perform their duties effectively. That’s why I am here.

“And I think I have achieved that aim. So, we are going to go back to Abuja, to see how we can add more to their platforms, support them in their positions, and I am sure we will get better results,” he said.

The COAS noted that the army’s operations have yielded significant results across the country, with peace largely maintained in most regions.

However, he acknowledged the persistent issues in Zamfara and other parts of the North West.

“Regarding Zamfara and the North West in general, we are reappraising operations in the region.

“We plan to deploy advanced technology and strengthen our approach to make things better. I will be visiting the North West next week to oversee these efforts,” Oluyede said.

The COAS highlighted the army’s proactive measures in addressing specific security threats, citing recent efforts in Sokoto State as an example.

“When the issue of Lukurawa people in Sokoto came up, I visited to assess the situation and significant progress has been made,” he said.

Oluyede reiterated the army’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability nationwide, and called for continued public support to enhance security efforts.

