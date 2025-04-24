COAS Pledges Enhanced Welfare For Officers, Soldiers

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen. Olufemi Olukoyede, has tasked troops on the need to make sacrifices in the interest of national security and peace, assuring of enhanced welfare packages for officers, and soldiers.

The Army Chief gave the charge yesterday during an operational visit to 22 Armored Brigade Institute of Science Education and Technology, as well as the Army College of Education in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations Officer (DAPR), Lt-Col. Apollonia Anele, the first female spokesperson of the NA, and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in general.

