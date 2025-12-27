COAS Pays Courtesy Visit To Sultan Of Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Friday, December 26, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at his palace in Sokoto State.

The visit underscored the Nigerian Army’s renewed commitment to strengthening civil–military relations and deepening collaboration with traditional institutions to enhance national unity, peace and security.

During the meeting, Lieutenant General Shaibu reiterated the resolve of the Nigerian Army to partner with traditional rulers and community leaders in promoting stability, peaceful coexistence and security across the country.

He noted that traditional institutions remain critical stakeholders in intelligence gathering, conflict resolution and community engagement efforts aimed at addressing security challenges.

In his response, the Sultan of Sokoto commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices and steadfast efforts in protecting lives and property nationwide.

He prayed for the continued success of the Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities and assured the COAS of the support of traditional institutions in fostering peace and national cohesion.