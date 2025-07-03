COAS: Our Troops Has Capacity To Contain Insecurity

The Nigerian Army has assured the public of its capacity to contain insecurity in the country, amid ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across theatres.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, made the declaration on the occasion of NADCEL 2025 briefing to celebrate the Service’s 162 years existence held yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking through the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, the COAS maintained the Military’s capacity and capability to tame threats to national security.

He said: “The Nigerian Army Day Celebration provides an opportunity to showcase our achievements thus far and deepen collaboration with various stakeholders towards enhancing peace, security and the defence of our national values.

“The theme of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2025, which is “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive”, was carefully selected as it espouses our renewed drive to transform the Army by placing our soldiers first.”