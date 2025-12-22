COAS Orders Relentless Offensive Against Bandits

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has ordered troops of the Nigerian Army 2 Division to intensify offensive operations and decisively flush out bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements operating within their Area of Responsibility.

The directive was given on Monday, December 22, 2025, during the Army Chief’s maiden operational visit to the 2 Division Headquarters at Odugbo Barracks, Ibadan.

Addressing officers and soldiers, Lieutenant General Shaibu commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and operational effectiveness in tackling security threats, including banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities across the division’s coverage area.

READ ALSO:

“I have been thoroughly briefed on your operations and the remarkable successes you have recorded,” the COAS said. “I commend your efforts and urge you to sustain the momentum. Go after the kidnappers and other miscreants wherever they are, whether in bushes, forests, or their hideouts and ensure these criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum.”

The Army Chief reaffirmed his commitment to improving troops’ welfare, disclosing that approvals have been granted for the renovation of existing accommodation and the construction of new residential facilities within the barracks.

According to him, troop morale remains critical to operational success, stressing that welfare is a core pillar of his command philosophy.

He also urged officers and soldiers to properly maintain existing facilities to ensure a conducive living and operational environment.