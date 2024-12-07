COAS, Oluyede Solicits Support Of Traditional Institution To End Insurgency

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olufemi Oluyede has solicited the support and cooperation of the traditional institution to end over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.

The COAS who made this appeal when he paid a homage to the Shehu of Borno State at his Palace in Maiduguri on Friday said “It is time to end this insurgency and for us to end insurgency you should help mobilize your people to end insurgency”.

“It is very important to end this Boko Haram insurgency and for us to achieve this we need the continued support of the traditional institution. I also want to thank the traditional institution for the support you have been rendering to the military and other security agencies”, he said.

Responding, the Shehu of Bormo, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi assured the COAS that the traditional institution will continue to partner with and support the military to end this insurgency.

He said the traditional institutions have been supporting the military with useful information which was why the members of the Boko Haram insurgency have been attacking district, village and ward heads in the past.

At the headquarters, Operation Hadin kai, theatre Command, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede had over 6 hours of closed-door security briefing with the officers and commanders of the theatre, as well as addressing his troops.

Speaking shortly after addressing his troops, General Oluyede said ” I am here to speak with officers and soldiers of the command to appraise the operation readiness of the officers and men. This is what I have done. We need to reappraise our operations so that we can get different results”.

“We don’t want to go into operation and be doing, what we have been doing before and get the same result, so we won’t get different results, the COAS said.

General Olufemi Oluyede Said they have sat down and reappraised their operations and re-strategised, stressing that they are going bring more impetus and platforms to the operations.

“We are going back to Abuja and see how we can add more platforms to the operation.”, he added.

While speaking on the security challenges in the Northwest, the COAS said ” I am very much aware of the security challenges in the Northwest, there can always be challenges but what is very important is how you address these challenges”.

“It would be recalled that recently, I was in Sokoto when the issue of this Lakurawa came up and we reappraied the operation and in the last two months you know something is been done While in Zanfara we are also going reappraise the Operation and bring technology and platforms to end insecurity,” he added.

Share

