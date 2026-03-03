The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, on Tuesday, declared that terrorists and violent criminal groups will have no safe haven anywhere in Nigeria.

This is as the Army General vowed that the Nigerian Army will sustain intensified operations to eliminate threats to national security.

Speaking during his first operational visit to the 4 Special Forces Command and the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Doma, Nasarawa State, Lt.-Gen. Shaibu assured troops that the military remains determined to defeat insurgents and other non-state actors across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Army spokesperson, Colonel Apollonia Anele, the Army Chief stressed the importance of intelligence-driven and precision-based operations in maintaining control of the operational environment.

He noted that Special Forces units continue to play a critical role in dismantling criminal networks and restoring stability.

After receiving operational briefings from the Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command, Major General Olurotimi Azubuike Awolo, and the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Brigadier General Umar Faruk Abubakar, the COAS expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness and training standards.

He subsequently approved the construction of additional accommodation blocks and essential facilities aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, expanding training capacity, and improving personnel welfare.

Lt.-Gen. Shaibu emphasised that the welfare of soldiers and their families remains central to his leadership approach, noting that a motivated and professionally equipped force is vital for sustaining operational dominance.

He further pledged sustained investment in logistics, training, and modern combat tools to ensure that the Special Forces maintain superiority over adversaries.