COAS lauds troops over fight against insecurity in Plateau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for their efforts toward tackling the spate of insecurity in Plateau State. Lagbaja, represented by the Commander, Corps of Artillery, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, made the commendation at a luncheon organised for the troops in Mangu. OPSH is a special military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states.

According to Lagbaja, the luncheon was designed to celebrate the troops for weathering all challenges and ensuring Plateau and Nigeria remain peaceful. “At the moment, over 50,000 officers and men are on duty in various communities across the nation. “So, we have put this luncheon to boost the morale of our troops in tackling the insecurity currently confronting us in Nigeria.” “I desire to return our troops home to their families in safety. “So, we are going to drop the number of troops on internal security and build the capacity of other security agencies in addressing all internal security challenges,” he said.