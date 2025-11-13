COAS Lauds Tremendous Security Improvement In Enugu

Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, has commended the notable improvement in security in Enugu State under the administration of Governor Peter Mbah.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu made the commendation during a courtesy visit to Governor Mbah at Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Conference 2025, on Thursday.

He also expressed appreciation for the governor’s support to the Nigerian Army in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

“I came to pay a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and to appreciate him for all the support he has been providing to the officers and men of the Nigerian Army. The RSM is the official link between officers and soldiers and serves as the moral compass of discipline and regimentation in the Army,” he stated.

“Security in Enugu State has improved tremendously from the brief I have received. From all indicators, security has indeed improved,” he added.

Governor Mbah, in response, congratulated Lt. Gen. Shaibu on his appointment, praising his sense of urgency in addressing national security challenges. He acknowledged that the improvement in the security of lives and property in Enugu could not have been achieved without the sacrifices and support of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies.

“I had just said to him that his appointment is a perfect fit given his antecedents and accomplishments. The safe and secure environment we enjoy today in Enugu is a result of our partnership with the Army, and this support will be sustained,” Mbah said.

The governor also commended President Bola Tinubu for his consistent policies, investments, and commitment toward making Nigeria safer, and expressed his administration’s readiness to work closely with the Army to achieve the president’s national security objectives.

The Chief of Army Staff was accompanied by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army, including Major General Olufemi Olatoye, GOC Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu.