COAS Lauds Tremendous Security Improvement In Enugu

The Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commended what he described as the improvement of security in Enugu State under the Governor Peter Mbah Administration.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Mbah at Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Conference 2025, on Thursday.

He also appreciated the governor for his support of the Nigerian Army to succeed in its constitutional mandate.

“I came to pay a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and also to appreciate him for all the support he has been providing to the officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

“Of course, the RSM is the official link of the officers and the soldiers and to the moral compass of discipline and regimentation in the Nigerian Army,” he stated.

“Security in Enugu State has improved tremendously from the brief I have gotten. And from all indicators, security has improved,” he added.

On his part, Governor Mbah, while congratulating the Army Chief on his appointment, commended him for hitting the ground running and praised his sense of urgency in tackling the security challenges facing the nation.

He underscored the fact that the widely acclaimed improvement in the security of lives and property in the state today could not have been possible without the support and sacrifices of the men of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies.

“I had just said to him inside that his appointment for me is getting the square peg in a square hole, given his accident, given what we know he has accomplished.

“In terms of our relationship with the Army, we could not have been able to achieved the sort of safe and secure city and state that we have in Enugu today without the active support of the Army. So, we believe this is a partnership, and this support is going to be sustained,” Mbah said.

While also commending President Bola Tinubu for his sustained and far-reaching policies, investments, and commitment towards making Nigeria safer for all, the governor said his administration looked forward to engaging and working more with the Army in all necessary areas to actualise the president’s overall security objectives and targets for the country.

The Chief of the Army Staff was accompanied by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Army, including the GOC Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major General Oluremi Fadairo.