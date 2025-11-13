COAS Lauds Security Improvement In Enugu

Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has commended what he described as the improvement of security in Enugu State under the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

Shaibu gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Mbah at Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Army Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Conference 2025, yesterday. He also appreciated the governor for his support to the Nigerian Army to succeed in its constitutional mandate.

He said: “I came to pay a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and also to appreciate him for all the support he has been providing to the officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

“Of course, the RSM is the official link of the officers and the soldiers and to the moral compass of discipline and regimentation in the Nigerian Army. “Security in Enugu State has improved tremendously from the brief I have gotten. And from all indicators, security has improved.”