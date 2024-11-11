COAS: Lagbaja To Be Laid To Rest Friday

Share

The late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, would be laid to rest in Abuja on Friday, November 15.

His immediate elder brother, Moshood Lagbaja, made this known in Osogbo, Osun State during a condolence visit by St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA).

According to him, the military could not release the Army chief’s remains to the family but assured them he would be given a befitting burial in Abuja on Friday.

The delegation presented a condolence letter signed by the Global President of the association, Tade Adekunle and General Secretary, Leye Odetoyinbo, to the family.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on behalf of SCOBA during the condolence visit, the leader of the delegation, who is also the 1st Vice President, Engineer Adesina Salami, described the late Lagbaja as an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served the nation with unwavering dedication.

“We mourn the loss of an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served our nation with unwavering dedication. Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s remarkable life, selfless service, and enduring legacy inspire us.

“He made an inspiring and unforgettable impact on the Charlean Family Worldwide during his glorious lifetime.

“May the comforting presence of Almighty God surround you during this difficult time. May His peace, love, and strength sustain you as you navigate the darkness of grief.

“We pray that the cherished memories of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s love, wisdom, and accomplishments bring solace to your hearts, and may his exemplary life continue to inspire generations to come,” Salami said.

Share

Please follow and like us: