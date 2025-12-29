COAS Hosts Troops Of Operation Hadin Kai To Christmas Luncheon In Borno

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Waidi Shaibu has celebrated this year’s Christmas with troops of the Northeast Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ with a sumptuous Christmas luncheon.

Addressing the frontline troops at the luncheon held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, yesterday, General Shaibu represented by the Commander Infantry Corpu. 7, Major General Godwin Mutkut said, this year’s 2025 Christmas Luncheon is organised to appreciate the sacrifices of frontline troops and other security agencies, in line with his command philosophy which has robust administration, anchored on ‘soldier first culture’ as its main pillar.

The COAS reiterated that the Nigerian Army under his command would remain steadfast, in their resolve to restore normalcy to the North East region and the country:

“It is with profound gratitude to the Almighty God and deep appreciation for His continued grace upon our nation and our gallant troops that I extend my heartfelt goodwill message to all officers, soldiers, civilian staff and esteemed family members of the Nigerian Army on the joyous occasion of Christmas 2025 and the forthcoming New Year 2026,” General Shaibu said. He further said: “Christmas offers us an opportunity for reflection, renewal of faith, and thanksgiving.

As we join our Christian brothers and sisters across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, we are reminded of the virtues of love, sacrifice, compassion, peace and unity.”

“These noble virtues are not only central to Christian doctrine, but also resonate strongly with our ethos and values in the Nigerian Army.

This season further allows us to acknowledge the journey of the past year, challenges, and achievements that have shaped our operations in the defence of our fatherland,” Lt General Shaibu said “To all personnel serving in various theatres who will not be able to celebrate this yuletide season with their families due to the demands of duty, I salute your courage, discipline and sacrifice.

Your unwavering commitment to safeguarding our country’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of all Nigerians is deeply appreciated. Your absence from home this season is a profound sacrifice for which the Nigerian people remain grateful, “he added.

In his welcome address, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar announced that his troops are highly motivated, and committed to achieving the overall objectives of the mandate of the Joint Task Force (NE) OPHK, stressing that from May 2025 to date, about 438 JAS/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised, in addition to recovery of 254 assorted weapons.

General Abubakar said that 366 civilians were rescued from various terrorist enclaves, and the recovery of 300 units of Starlink communication devices, as well as the establishment of new Forward Operating Bases at Duji and Kekeno.