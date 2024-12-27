COAS Fetes Troops, Charges Them To Stay Focused

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has feted troops of Joint Task-Force “Operation UDO KA” to a Christmas luncheon.

Speaking at the luncheon and cultural display held at an operation base in Ivo, Ebonyi State, the COAS charged the troops to stay focused and end all forms of insecurity in the SouthEast and Cross River State.

The COAS represented by Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, Director-General of Army Heritage and Future Centre, said the Army would continue to give priority to the wel – fare of its personnel and their families throughout the country.

“My thanks and appreciation goes to officers and soldiers in the field of various operations who might not have the opportunity to be with their loved ones this festive period.

“The collective efforts of our troops to protect lives and property are well appreciated by wellmeaning Nigerians.

“I, therefore, thank you all and urge you to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authorities, while ensuring we are fully committed to carry out our constitutional responsibility.

“I urge you (troops) to maintain the spirit of patriotism and continue to give your best to your assigned duties daily,” he said. The COAS urged the personnel to continue to remain apolitical and loyal to the Nigerian Constitution.

