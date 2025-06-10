COAS Felicitates Troops, Families, Commend Their Commitment, Sacrifices

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has commended the troops of 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), for their unwavering dedication, sacrifices, and resilience in service to the nation.

The acting deputy director, Army Public Relations (ADAPR), 81 Nigerian Army (NA), Lt Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, said in a release that: “The COAS made the commendation during the Eid-elKabir luncheon held in honour of the troops at 81 Division Garrison Parade Ground, Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lagos.

General Oluyede who was represented by the Corps Commander Education, Major General AP Oguntola, conveyed his appreciation to the troops and their families, acknowledging their courage and selflessness in safeguarding Nigeria’s unity, peace, and stability.

“He recognised the profound sacrifices of our fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price, praying for the repose of their souls while reaffirming the NA’s commitment to supporting their families and loved ones.

Oluyede applauded the progress made in ensuring peace and security across the nation, noting that the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which is a period of sacrifice, provides an opportunity for the troops to redouble their individual and collective efforts.

