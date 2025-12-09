New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
COAS Commissions State -Of- The -Art Wargaming Centre To Boost Troops Readiness

The Nigerian Army has taken a major leap in strengthening its operational readiness, as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commissioned a State-of-theArt Wargaming Centre at the Department of Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji.

The Army Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele said in a release that, “The Army Chief as well as the Commandant AFCSC, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Idris Alhaji, stated that the College remains committed to producing officers who are intellectually prepared for command, instructional and staff duties across complex security environments.”

He said, “The new Wargaming Centre, conceptualised and driven by the Chief of Army Staff, will significantly enhance the capacity of personnel to develop modern op-erational concepts, refine strategic thinking and improve combat decision-making processes essential for today’s dynamic battlefield.

“The Commandant commended the Chief of Army Staff for the facility, assuring that the College will continue to support the Department of Land Warfare in delivering world-class professional military education.

