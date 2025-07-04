COAS Commissions Soldiers’ Accommodation At Dodan Barracks, Reaffirms Commitment To Welfare

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede NAM, has commissioned two blocks of standard accommodation for corporals and below, as well as senior noncommissioned officers (SNCOs) at Dodan Barracks, Obalende, Lagos.

The Acting Deputy director Army Public Relations (ADDAPR),81 division Nigerian Army( NA) Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya said in the release that,”This significant milestone underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the welfare and living standards of its personnel.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, NA Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, who represented the Army Chief, reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to prioritizing the welfare and morale of its personnel.

He emphasized that conducive living conditions are essential to operational efficiency and readiness, and the NA’s leadership is genuinely concerned about personnel welfare.

The COAS congratulated the beneficiaries and charged them to ensure the proper maintenance of the facilities. The Commander 81 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Hassan Bukar, highlighted the significance of the newly constructed accommodation.