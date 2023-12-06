COAS Commends Edo People For Support To Nigerian Army

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the Edo people for their unwavering support for the military in its fight against insecurity nationwide.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Chief of Transformation and Innovation in the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Zakeri Abubakar made the commendation when he inaugurated the Pa Igbinomwanhia Uyigie Multi-Purpose Hall at Iduowina Town, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo.

The COAS said: “The commissioning of this special intervention civil-military cooperation project represents a significant achievement in the Nigerian Army’s efforts to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities of carrying out crucial activities towards the realization of our non-kinetic drives.

“The good people of Edo State, who are committed to promoting peace, have earned the respect of the Nigerian Army for their unwavering support in our joint pursuit of peace, security, and tranquility in Nigeria.”

According to him, the operational achievements of the Nigerian Army in the southern region, particularly in Edo, can largely be attributed to the untiring support of the people of the state.

” I must, therefore, say that your steadfast dedication to the cause of securing our nation is truly inspiring.

” It is gladdening to state that the Chief of Army Staff special intervention civil-military cooperation projects symbolize the desired bond between the Nigerian Army and our beloved communities, working together towards common goals of progress and national growth,” he said.

Lagbaja said the project was among the 220 COAS-sponsored civil-military cooperation projects.

He also said the projects had a huge impact on the benefiting communities, and were a testament to the commitment to building a safer and more prosperous Nigeria and that the projects include community town halls, boreholes, roads, supplied computers, rehabilitation of hospitals and schools, and technology sources.

” Our projects are designed to complement and enhance existing basic services, amenities, and infrastructure provided by the states, well-meaning individuals, and credible non-governmental organizations”

Earlier in a remark, Edo governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, commended the Nigerian Army for the project and said the state would partner with the community in the area of skill acquisition and training of Edo youths.

Obaseki, represented by the Commissioner for Safety and Security, Mr Kingsley Uwagbale said,

“We will come back here for a reassessment, for possible partnership for the good and growth and development of the state.”

On his part,the Odionwere of the community, Pa Stephen Ogbeide, appreciated the Army for the gesture and extolled Maj.-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, an indigene of the community, attracted the project to the area.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony were Chief of Civil-military Affairs, Maj-Gen N. C. Ugbo, and 4 Brigade Commander, Maj-Gen. Dalanmi Ndahi