COAS Charges Troops To Sustain Momentum, Crush Bandits, Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has charged troops to sustain the current operational tempo to decisively eliminate bandits and terrorists operating within their Area of Responsibility.

Shaibu gave the directive yesterday, while addressing troops of 248 Reconnaissance Battalion, Illela, Sokoto State, operating under 8 Division and Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, yesterday in Abuja. The COAS commended the troops for their gallantry, professionalism and resilience in confronting criminal elements, whose activities have brought untold hardship to innocent Nigerians.

He lauded their operational successes, noting that their sustained efforts have significantly improved security within the Area of Responsibility. “I commend you for your courage, professionalism and the operational successes recorded so far.

“Your sacrifices have translated into improved security in your Area of Responsibility. “You must maintain the momentum to further annihilate and send the terrorists to their maker, who is to decide what to do with them.

“We can no longer tolerate their excesses against the Nigerian people” he said. Shaibu further reassured the troops of his unwavering commitment to their welfare.

He directed the construction of additional accommodation, medical and other essential facilities at Illela Barracks to enhance the morale, well-being and operational effectiveness of troops and their families.