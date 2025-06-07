COAS Charges Troops On Tackling Insecurity

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has charged troops of the Nigerian Army to intensify their efforts in addressing the country’s security challenges and strive for meaningful progress toward lasting peace and stability.

“Together, we must strive to ensure that we collectively achieve transformative victories in all our operational theatres, particularly in Operation Fansar Yamma,” the COAS stated.

General Oluyede made the remarks during a special Eid-el-Kabir celebration lunch with troops of Operation Fansar Yamma, held on Friday at the 108 Division Equipment Support Workshop Parade Ground, Giginya Cantonment, Sokoto.

Represented by the Commander of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, the Army Chief commended the dedication, courage, and sacrifice of the officers and soldiers in defending the nation. He noted that their unwavering resolve and patriotism exemplify the values of Eid-el-Kabir.

General Oluyede paid tribute to fallen heroes, acknowledging both visible and invisible scars borne in the line of duty, and expressed solidarity with their families during the festive season.

“Your unwavering commitment and resilience in defense of our nation are truly valued and appreciated,” he said.

He reiterated the Nigerian Army’s firm commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and protecting citizens. He urged all personnel to remain disciplined, united, and focused on their mission.

The COAS also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership and ongoing support in enhancing national security efforts.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General Ibikulke Ajose, highlighted key operational successes, including the restoration of safety along the previously dangerous Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto Road.

“We have continued to safeguard lives and properties across the four states of Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara, ensuring that communities previously plagued by insecurity are now safe for residents to resume their daily lives,” Ajose said.

