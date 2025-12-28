COAS Celebrates Christmas With Troops Of Operation Hadin Kai In Borno

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Waidi Shaibu, celebrated Christmas 2025 with troops of the Northeast Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), during a Christmas luncheon held at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Addressing frontline troops through the Commander of the Infantry Corps 7, Major General Godwin Mutkut, General Shaibu said the luncheon was organized to appreciate the sacrifices of troops and other security agencies, in line with his command philosophy anchored on a “soldier-first culture.”

“The Nigerian Army under my command will remain steadfast in its resolve to restore normalcy to the North East and Nigeria at large,” General Shaibu said. He extended heartfelt Christmas and New Year greetings to all officers, soldiers, civilian staff, and their families, expressing gratitude for God’s continued grace upon the nation and the army.

The COAS noted that Christmas provides an opportunity for reflection, renewal of faith, and thanksgiving, emphasizing virtues of love, sacrifice, compassion, peace, and unity as central to both Christian teachings and the ethos of the Nigerian Army. He also commended troops serving away from home for their courage, discipline, and sacrifice.

“Be assured that under my leadership, efforts will continue to foster professionalism, combat readiness, personnel welfare, and recognition of excellence,” he added, highlighting his vision to transform the Nigerian Army into a professional, adaptable, and resilient force.

In his welcome address, Theatre Commander Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar praised the troops’ dedication, noting significant operational successes from May 2025 to date. These include the neutralization of 438 JAS/ISWAP terrorists, recovery of 254 assorted weapons, rescue of 366 civilians, and the recovery of 300 Starlink communication devices. New Forward Operating Bases were also established at Duji and Kekeno, while 881 fighters and their families surrendered.

Major General Abubakar emphasized that these achievements align with the COAS’s command philosophy and reflect the support provided through interventions and assets, which have strengthened air and ground operations. He also acknowledged the role of the Borno State Government in resettling internally displaced persons, highlighting communities such as Mallam Fatori, Darel Jamel, Delwa, Kekeno, and Mairari.

The Theatre Commander further paid tribute to personnel wounded in operations, assuring them of the COAS’s commitment to providing the best care and treatment. He also prayed for the eternal rest of those who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

The luncheon was attended by the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the COAS represented by Major General Mutkut, and other invited dignitaries.