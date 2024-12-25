COAS Celebrates Christmas With Operation Hadin Kai

Share

…Charges them to intensify efforts to restore normalcy, socio economic activities

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Olufemi Oluyede celebrated Christmas with the wounded in action and front-line troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin kai of the Nigerian Army.

Addressing the troops and family at the Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri on Wednesday, Gen. Oluyede said “In a similar vein, I charged you in the Northeast, Northeast Central, Northwest to ensure unhindered agricultural activities, mineral exploration and other economic activities to take place to boost our revenue for the government to have resources to give our people a better life inline with my command philosophy,”

He said “In about a week We will begin a new year again, 2025 all hands must be on deck for the complete defeat of our nation’s adversaries.

We must not relent in our efforts to create an enabling environment for peace and prosperity of our beloved country.”

” We shall in the coming years, consolidate on the transformation of the Nigerian Army toward befitting a well-motivated and combat-ready Force that can effectively discharge its constitutional responsibility within a joint and multi-agency environment., General Olufemi Oluyede Said.

He also said, ” I am committed to all ongoing viable schemes and institute additional ones to make you proud of your chosen profession, remain committed to duty.”

“As we celebrate the birth of our love Jesus Christ this Christmas season I charge you all to renew your commitment to lessons of the season by showing love, hope, healing and renewed strength with common facts

The COAS Saud ” I am here in Maiduguri, I also have my representatives presiding over similar lunches with our troops in other theatres across the country.

The Christmas season gives us the opportunity to celebrate individually and collectively and the opportunity to sit back and count our gains and losses irrespective of our experience in the year 2024. Give thanks to God Almighty for life, the year 2025 has been eventful and rewarding for us Army,”

“We all made significant contributions to our collective efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and other violent groups that seek to undermine the unity, peace and security of our dear beloved country.

“I commend your commitment to ensuring a safe and secure country. We all made our little success indexes across our economy possible”, he added.

He further explained that ” you sacrificed good family time, personal pleasure and in some cases wounded, as you can see with some of our colleagues seated there, some even paid a supreme price for our collective peace and unity as a people.”

He said he was in Port Harcourt on Tuesday and he made similar charges to the troops in the Niger Delta region and urged them to redouble their efforts towards ensuring a significant boost in oil exploration and production

He also conveyed the commendation of President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to the troops for their sacrifices and commitment to keep Nigeria safe and secure.

Earlier in his welcome address, “The theatre Commander, Operation Hadin kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu said, “We remain resolute to the restoration of normalcy back to the Northeast region and assured .of our continued dedication and commitment to the restoration of complete peace.”.

Major General Shuabu assured the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede that the troops are motivated and dedicated to restoring peace in the region.

” For us in the theatre, we remain steadfast in our resolve to restore normalcy to the Northeast region. I am pleased to assure you, sir, that our troops are highly motivated and committed to achieving the overall objective of the mandate Joint Task Force which has remained to facilitate the restoration of normalcy to the Northeast region to facilitate socio-economic activities thrive”.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Bormo state government for their support of the theatre.

