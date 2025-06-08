COAS, CAS Celebrate With Wounded, Frontline Troops

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar has celebrated with wounded troops and frontline soldiers of Operation Hadin Kai at a combined Sallah luncheon in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Speaking on behalf of the Service Chiefs during the event held at the Parade Ground of Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Air Marshal Abubakar delivered a message of encouragement and solidarity.

“My message to you today is simple and clear: stand strong, stay focused, and remain unbreakable. You are not alone. Your families are praying for you. The Nigerian people stand firmly behind you, and your leadership is fully committed to your success,” he said.

Abubakar reaffirmed the military’s resolve, noting that the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs regularly meet to make strategic decisions that ensure troops are equipped with the tools and capabilities needed to fight and win.

“This is not the time to retreat. This is the time to advance — with courage, with honour, and with confidence that victory is not only possible but assured,” he said.

Commending the bravery of the soldiers, the CAS stated:

“I salute every one of you — officers, soldiers, airmen, airwomen, and our comrades from sister security services. Your presence here in these demanding operational environments gives hope to the nation and reminds us that Nigeria will never yield to fear or intimidation.”

He noted that the occasion of Eid al-Adha embodies values — sacrifice, obedience, and faith — that resonate deeply with members of the Armed Forces, who daily give up comfort and, in some cases, life itself in the service of national peace and security.

“You are the cutting edge of Nigeria’s military might. The Armed Forces remains the last line of defence for our country, and you bear the sacred responsibility of defending not just our territory but also the hopes and aspirations of over 200 million Nigerians,” Abubakar added.

He praised the troops for their recent operational feats across Damboa, Marte, Izge, Bitta, and other flashpoints, which he said disrupted terrorist activities and restored hope to communities.

“It is your physical presence, your bravery in close combat, and your ability to hold and dominate terrain that brings lasting peace. Let me assure you that the Nigerian Air Force stands firmly with you — we will fly over your locations, no matter how remote, to provide critical cover when it matters most, day or night.”

To maintain momentum, he revealed the deployment of several new platforms, including: The F-7 fighter aircraft stationed in Maiduguri, An additional A-29 Super Tucano aircraft with night strike capabilities, The recently reactivated Mi-171E helicopter for day/night bombing, CASEVAC, and logistics

He added that surveillance and intelligence capabilities have also been strengthened with the deployment of: CH-4B and Wing Loong II MALE UAVs, Upcoming platforms such as Yabhon Flash-20 and TB-2 Bayraktar drones.

“These combat enablers will ensure 24-hour persistent surveillance and smarter, faster, and more lethal engagements as part of our leadership decapitation strategy,” he said.

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who attended the luncheon, announced a donation of ₦100 million to support 84 wounded troops and the families of deceased soldiers.

“Each of the wounded troops will receive ₦500,000. The families of fallen heroes not previously captured in earlier support packages will also benefit. This is a token. No amount of money can repay your sacrifices,” Zulum stated.

He expressed deep gratitude for the Armed Forces’ resilience and patriotism.

“Your commitment on the frontlines, often under extreme conditions and far from your families, is not lost on us. We remain eternally grateful,” the governor said.

He emphasized Borno’s continued support for the military, saying, “We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you to defeat insurgency and rebuild our communities.”

Zulum also called for firm action against Boko Haram and ISWAP collaborators.

“I urge the military to decisively deal with collaborators supplying insurgents with logistics, no matter how highly placed they are. They are more dangerous than the terrorists themselves,” he declared.

He commended the synergy between the Army and Air Force, which he said has yielded tangible results in the renewed counter-insurgency drive.

In his welcome address, Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Waidi Shaibu, said troops remain committed to restoring normalcy in the region.

“Our mandate is to facilitate the return of socio-economic activities in the Northeast. We shall not relent or become complacent. It is an all-out offensive for us,” he declared.

Maj Gen Shaibu described the Service Chiefs’ presence at the Sallah luncheon as a morale booster for troops, especially as the theatre transitions to wet season operations.

He said, “The numerous interventions and provision of assets by the Service Chiefs have significantly enhanced our capabilities. We shall consolidate our gains and charge the troops to remain resolute in decimating the enemy.”

