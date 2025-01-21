COAS Awards N500,000 Scholarship To LASU Student

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (CAOS) Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede yesterday awarded a N500,000 scholarship to a first-year physiology student of the Lagos State University (LASU) Mariam Olayiwola.

This award is part of the COAS Special Scholarship Scheme for Indigent Students, launched in 2024 by the late COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Major Gen.

Farouk Mijinyawa said the gesture was the COAS’s Special Scholarship Scheme to support deserving students such as Mariam in achieving their academic goals.

Mijinyawa presented the scholarship as a cheque to the beneficiary on behalf of the COAS and congratulated the recipient for her hard work and academic achievements.

He said:“I encourage you to continue to work hard for more accolades. Your performance will serve as an inspiration to your peers and siblings.’’

The GOC underscored the army’s goal to support community welfare and create opportunities for young Nigerians with high potential.

Share

Please follow and like us: