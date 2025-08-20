COAS Assures Soldiers Of Better Welfare

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Wednesday, said the various challenges facing soldiers would be addressed squarely.

According to him, with the support of the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, concerted efforts are on to make life better for the soldiers and their families.

Oluyede gave the assurance while answering questions at the end of a three-day visit to the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, 6 Division in Port Harcourt.

During the visit, the Army Chief commissioned a number of projects, addressed troops, and interacted with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta Region.

Oluyede emphasised that the welfare of troops is of great interest to him because it is necessary to keep them in a good frame of mind to discharge their assignments, pointing out that the visit will enable him get understand the issues firsthand.

He stated, “I’m in the 6 Division Area of Responsibility primarily to assess the operational readiness of the Division as well as to examine the level of my soldiers’ welfare, particularly.

“I’m someone who is very particular about the well-being of the soldiers and their families. So I’m going round the Division less 63 Brigade, which I’m going to come back to assess.

“And with that, I know very well the challenges and I’m going to address the challenges within the resources availability to me as the leader of the Army.

“I promised my soldiers that I’ll do my very best with the support of the Federal Government to make life better for them. That’s why I came here and I think my purpose has been achieved”.