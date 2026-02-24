New Telegraph

February 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COAS Asks Troops…

COAS Asks Troops To Integrate Tech Tools For Battlespace Operations

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu yesterday asked officers on the operational planning cadre to integrate advanced technology tools with timeless planning principles to ensure troops remain adaptable and resilient against diverse threats.

Declaring open the 2026 Operational Planning Cadre training for officers of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, in Ibadan, Shaibu said to become combat-ready and decisive in modern-day battlespace, commanders must be masters of operational planning and fluent in the language of technology.

He said the training was designed to build upon the Nigerian Army’s foundational planning doctrines and prepare officers to meet the demands of modern warfare.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The COAS, represented by the commandant, Nigerian Army Signals School Major Gen. Emmanuel Mustapha, said the training would sharpen participants’ ability to leverage technology not merely as a tool, but as a central driver of practical, decisive operational plans.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

2027: Nigeria Democratic Congress Receives INEC Registration Certificate
Read Next

2026 Budget: Reps To Visit Dams, Other Irrigation Projects Nationwide