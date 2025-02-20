COAS Arrives Zamfara On First Operational Visit

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Thursday, visited Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

New Telegraph reports that the COAS visit to the state is the first since his appointment on October 30, 2024, and comes at a time when troops are battling banditry and other security threats in the North-West region.

Upon arrival, he inspected the quarter guard amid tight security. Oluyede, thereafter, proceeded to receive an operational briefing from the Theatre Commander, Major General Oluyinka Soyele.

Oluyede is also expected to visit the Headquarters of One Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau, and meet with frontline troops to boost their morale.

The briefing is expected to focus on the current security situation in the region, recent successes, and measures being implemented to combat banditry and other security threats in Zamfara and neighbouring states.

Operation Fasan Yamma plays a crucial role in the Nigerian Army’s ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in the North-West, a region grappling with rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other security challenges.

