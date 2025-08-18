COAS Approves Redeployment Of Senior Officers 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has approved a large-scale redeployment and appointment of senior officers across key command, instructional, and staff positions in the Nigerian Army.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the reshuffle is part of the COAS’s strategic measures to reinforce leadership and reposition the Nigerian Army for greater operational effectiveness in addressing security challenges across the country.

Among the new principal staff appointments at the Army Headquarters, Major General AA Adeyinka has been redeployed from the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport to the Department of Army Logistics as Chief of Logistics (Army). Major General AA Adekeye has been moved from the Department of Standard and Evaluation to the Department of Personnel Management as Chief of Personnel Management (Army). Similarly, Major General TB Ugiagbe has been redeployed from the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps to the Department of Standard and Evaluation as Chief of Standard and Evaluation.

Other senior officers affected in the redeployment include Major General AA Idris, who is now the Chief of Military Intelligence (Army), Major General MO Erebulu, who has been appointed Provost Marshall (Army), and Major General EA Anaryu, who is now the Corps Commander, Supply and Transport.

Major General SA Akesode has been deployed as Head of the African Union Verification Mission in Tigray, while Major General JE Osifo takes over as the Director General of the Nigerian Army Finance Corporation.

The reshuffle also brought changes to General Officers Commanding (GOCs). Major General ASM Wase has been appointed GOC, 1 Division/Joint Task Force Northwest, while Major General CR Nnebeife is now the GOC, 2 Division/Sector 3 Joint Task Force.

Several Commandants of training institutions and Brigade Commanders were also reassigned in the sweeping exercise.

In his charge to the newly appointed officers, Lieutenant General Oluyede urged them to redouble their efforts and remain committed to duty in ensuring the success of the ongoing military campaigns against terrorism, insurgency, and other threats to national security.

He stressed that the appointments are critical to sustaining momentum in current operations and consolidating gains made so far.

The COAS emphasized that the redeployment is part of broader reforms aimed at boosting efficiency, strengthening leadership, and enhancing the Nigerian Army’s capacity to fulfill its constitutional mandate of protecting the nation.