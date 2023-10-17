Coaltion Calls For Ex-NIPOST Boss, Adepoju Arrest For ‘Refusing To Leave Office’

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has been called upon to arrest Adeyemi Adepoju, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) for reportedly refusing to vacate his position.

The Coalition of Civil Society Networks, a civil society organisation (CSO) made the call in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Zakari Hashim on Monday in Abuja.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had last Thursday removed Adepoju from his position and named Tola Odeyemi as the new CEO of NIPOST and the nation’s postmaster general.

Nevertheless, NIPOST declared on its X account on Saturday that Adepoju had been appointed back to his position by the President and that this was “due to his exceptional leadership and performance”.

In a video shared on Saturday, Adepoju could be seen driving into what appeared to be the NIPOST building in an SUV and responding to the cheers of the delighted throng.

On Monday, agency employees demonstrated against Adeyemi’s selection as the new CEO of NIPOST. The employees claimed that the new appointment was not in their best interests.

Odeyemi returned to work at the NIPOST headquarters at 1 p.m. despite the workers’ protest and entered her office to hold a meeting with senior management.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on the development, Hashim said the leadership scenario has unnecessarily increased turmoil and instability at NIPOST.

The organisation demanded that the fired NIPOST CEO step down and cease pretending that he has been reinstated by the President, claiming that his behaviour endangers the institution’s security and stability.

The statement reads: “The Coalition of Civil Society Networks is gravely concerned about the ongoing security breach, trust deficit, and unrest within the premises of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) caused by the actions of the sacked Postmaster General, Mr Adeyemi Adepoju Sunday.

“Mr Sunday, who has been removed from his position, is refusing to resign and continues to impersonate that he has been reinstalled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. This situation is causing unnecessary chaos and instability at NIPOST.

“We have observed with deep dismay that Mr. Adepoju Sunday has allegedly mobilized a group of individuals, posing as NIPOST staff, to protest and disrupt the functioning of the organization. “These actions not only undermine the trust and integrity of NIPOST but also pose a threat to the security and stability of the institution. “We would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for the newly appointed CEO/Postmaster General, Mrs. Tola Odeyemi, whose appointment is a testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “This agenda aims to bring capable individuals to lead the nation towards economic development, growth, and prosperity. “Mrs Tola Odeyemi, with her wealth of experience in the technology and postal space, is well-equipped to upgrade NIPOST services to meet global standards. We have full confidence in her ability to lead NIPOST to greater heights and urge her to justify the confidence placed in her by President Tinubu. “In light of the ongoing situation, we urgently call upon the Nigerian Police Force to investigate and take appropriate action against Mr Adeyemi Adepoju Sunday. “It is essential to determine the reasons for his continued presence at NIPOST and to ensure that the security and operations of the organization are not compromised. “We believe in the rule of law and peaceful transitions of power in government agencies. The actions of Mr. Sunday not only undermine this principle but also threaten the stability and credibility of NIPOST. It is imperative that this situation is resolved promptly and in accordance with the law.”