Coalition’ll Collapse Soon, It Was Formed Just To Fight Tinubu –Taiwo

Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo, popularly known as HKT, is a former member of the House of Representatives representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency and a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Taiwo expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda, describing him as being on the right track. He described Nigeria as a capitalist economy with an open market, arguing that the removal of fuel subsidy was a long-overdue decision no one had previously dared to take. Excerpts:

What is your view about the coalition of politicians in the African Democratic Congress (ADC)?

I know that the constitution of Nigeria gives everybody freedom to belong to any association of his or her choice and politics is about association. My own interest is about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, their own interest is about coalition. It’s their own cup of tea. The only person that shocked me is Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, we have been coming together for long, he is my leader. I thought he would think about people like us before he took the step he took. They are birds of a feather, let them perch together. Their intention is to fight Tinubu before they get what they want, forgetting that when they reigned they ought to make some decisions that they didn’t make. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is being pushed by his inordinate ambition to rule Nigeria by force. He has been on the issue for many years, so he wants to get to the presidency by all means.

But people said that was how the All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2014 and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was saying nothing would happen before your party, the APC, eventually won the Presidency….

That was not how the APC was formed. The APC was a collection of progressives and the other arm that merge with the APC was the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Our own was the amalgamation of the South West and the North West and if these two work together, there is no way they would not win. The electoral value of South West and North West is superior to that of other areas put together. This one is a coming together of friends or bed fellows that want to swim together.

But it seems your party has been jittery since the coalition started….

Is it the party that they said wants to turn Nigeria to one party state that is jittery or do they know what they are saying. They said we want to turn Nigeria to one party state and now they said we are jittery, they are not consistent. That language is against what people are saying.

Would you say that the APC has been able to meet the expectations of the people with high prices of goods and services and insecurity in many parts of the country?

We operate an open market, Nigeria is the greatest capitalist country in the world. Our capitalism is bigger than that of the United States of America. In Nigeria, if you don’t have money, you would not eat, in the USA, if you don’t have money, you can go to the Catholic Church, they would give you food. It is not like that here. Open market is controlled by demand and supply. This is the first government that shows Nigerians where they are. In the past, they would say that gas sold for certain amount of money, then it was being paid for by somebody. They say no free food in Freetown. We were pushing the effect with subsidy, but it went beyond what we could manage. When handshake is going beyond the elbow, then it is no longer a handshake. What we were having then was subsidy, which is legalisation of corruption. They were using it to collect the money that ought to go to the Federal Government. Some people said that floating of naira came early that the government should have allowed them to manage the effect of subsidy. But we should know that the quality of naira is equal to the quality of the country. If naira is being pushed the way they were pushing it before only God knows what would have happened now, we were borrowing money to push it. People who stole too much of naira wanted to use it to buy dollars. There is no way they would have done what President Bola Tinubu did now in the past because they were thinking more of election than running the country. This is the first time we have a president that is thinking about running the country rather than thinking of elections. If President Tinubu was thinking of elections rather than running the country, he would not be able to do what he is doing at the moment.

What if the ADC coalition produces Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate and Peter Obi as the vice presidential candidate, will it not affect the next election?

Do you think that is a coalition or collision? You think Rotimi Amaechi would allow Peter Obi to pick nomination as the vice presidential candidate of the ADC. At any rate, this is the turn of the South and not that of the North. You know that Atiku is only interested in being the president. We should ask ourselves this question: are we going to allow this reform to take us to the Promised Land or allow some people to take us to where we started from? That is the question that would be on the ballot at the next election. We are not going anywhere other than the top.

One of the things being used against your party is that you are not doing what you promised like the issue of state police, it’s like the president is not bothered about it…

Why did you say so, Tinubu has told the states to start the process. He told them that state police can take off.

But it has not been done…

Is it the Federal Government that would do state police. State police is even on the list of the constitutional amendment by the National Assembly.

Do you think ADC would collapse soon as some people are saying?

I have told you that they are driven by selfish ambition. The other time, Peter Obi was on the television, he was not clear about leaving the Labour Party. He did not leave the Labour Party so that if he is not given the opportunity to be the presidential candidate of the ADC, he would go back to the Labour Party. Those are signs that they would collapse. When we formed the APC, Tinubu did not say he wanted to be president, even when former president Muhammadu Buhari wanted him to be vice president, he gave it to a pastor.