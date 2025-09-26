Coalition: You Can’t Railroad Obi To Join ADC – Obidient

The Obidient Movement has told the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), that it can’t force the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to join the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ADC had ordered its members still in other political parties to resign and join the ADC.

It also stopped any further push by some of its members to register the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Coordinator of Obidient Movement, Dr Tanko Yunusa, in an interview in Abuja over the weekend, faulted the ultimatum issued by the ADC to the coalition leaders and said it was issued in bad faith.

“We wish to restate our position clearly. While we remain fully committed to the vision of the coalition and acknowledge the adoption of the ADC as the coalition platform, it is on record that His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, aligned with the coalition’s position after the Anambra State governorship election, extending to the 2027 General Elections.

“This adoption and pronouncement were made publicly by the party. We are therefore concerned as to why the resolution is now being altered midway into the agreement.”

Tanko explained that Obi, as a leader with a broad national constituency, has always taken time to consult widely before making major political decisions.

“As the Obidient Movement, being part of the main consulting bloc, we are particularly concerned about how the party intends to zone its presidential ticket.

“Considering that the presidency is currently held by the South, issues of equity and fairness must guide such decisions if the party truly aims to secure victory in the 2027 elections.

“We are equally interested in how the party zones its principal offices within the coalition, as this will ensure justice, fairness, and inclusivity — factors that will enable us to mobilise effectively across the country,” the movement said.

Yunusa Said Obi is not desperate to be President of Nigeria but to see the country work and lift people out of poverty, to improve the economy, education, healthcare, and security.

“These were the reasons he joined the coalition in the first place, as they align with the core values of the Obidient Movement, which is committed to good governance,” he said.