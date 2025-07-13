Coalition: Yobe PDP Passes Confidence Vote In Damagum, NWC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yobe Chapter, has declared its loyalty to its Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Iliya Damagum, and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

This is contained in a communiqué issued by the state PDP Chairman, Sen. Umar El-Gash, at the end of the party’s expanded executive committee meetings held in Damaturu, yesterday.

He said the chapter fully aligned with the vision, policies and strategic direction of the party, and remained a committed partner in the collective effort to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

He refuted rumour suggesting that the chapter’s structures had collapsed into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ambassador El-Gash stated that insinuations that members of the party in the state were aligning with the coalition was false and unfounded, adding and it was desperate attempt by political adversaries to create confusion and disunity within its ranks.

“We are proud to state that the PDP in Yobe is stronger today than it has been in recent time,” he said.

The chapter Chairman, however, admitted that, “certain individuals whose actions consistently undermine the collective progress of the party”, had left, but added that “the atmosphere within the party has greatly improved.

“Internal sabotage has been curtailed, and what we now have is a rejuvenated PDP focused on the party discipline, grassroots mobilisation, strategic planning toward electoral victory.

“We acknowledge the concerns of our loyal supporters, who have reached out to express worries about these false reports. Let it be known to all, especially the people of Yobe State, that no official of the PDP in Yobe State has joined any coalition or alliance outside the party.”

Ambassador El-Gash stated that the party’s structures from the wards to the state level were intact, “with committed leadership in place.

“We reaffirm our unshakable loyalty to the national leadership of the PDP and the constitution of our party.

“We are focused on unity, reconciliation, and a renewed drive toward reclaiming our rightful place as the preferred choice of the people.

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains the only visible platform for good governance, people-centered development, and credible opposition in Yobe State.”

He added that the party would not be distracted by orchestrated propaganda or intimidation.

“Rather, we are more determined than ever to consolidate our base and deliver the message of hope, inclusivity, and democratic growth to every corner of the state,” he said.

The party Chairman, however, said the PDP in Yobe State was open to genuine reconciliation, constructive engagement, and progressive partnerships, “but only within the framework of our constitution and in full loyalty to our party.”