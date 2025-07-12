Coalition: Yobe PDP Intact, United – Chairman

The Yobe State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports that its members have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting the party remains “intact, resolute, and unwavering.”

State Chairman, Ambassador Umar El-Gash, made this known in a statement on Saturday, describing the alleged defection as false and a desperate attempt by political opponents to sow confusion and disunity.

“The PDP in Yobe is stronger today than it has been in recent times,” El-Gash stated. “The insinuation that our members are aligning with a coalition is completely unfounded.”

He admitted that “certain individuals whose actions consistently undermined the collective progress of the party” had exited the PDP but emphasized that their departure has improved internal cohesion.

“Internal sabotage has been curtailed, and what we now have is a rejuvenated PDP focused on party discipline, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic planning toward electoral victory,” he said.

El-Gash reassured supporters that no official of the PDP in Yobe has joined any coalition or alliance outside the party.

“Our structures from the ward to state level remain intact, with committed leadership in place. We reaffirm our unshakable loyalty to the national leadership of the PDP and our party’s constitution,” he said.

He stressed that the PDP remains the only viable platform for credible opposition and people-centered development in the state.

“We will not be distracted by propaganda or intimidation. Instead, we are more determined than ever to consolidate our base and deliver the message of hope, inclusivity, and democratic growth across Yobe.”

The chairman, however, said the PDP in Yobe is open to genuine reconciliation, constructive engagement, and progressive partnerships so long as they align with the party’s constitution and principles.