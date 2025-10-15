Coalition Will Defeat APC In 2027 – Obi

…Advises Amupitan to guard his reputation

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, is confident that the coalition will defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Obi, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said that though he is still a member of the Labour Party and will contest the presidential election, “all well-meaning people will come together to rescue this country.”

The former Anambra State governor expressed the belief that Enugu State governor, Mr Peter Mbah, who joined the APC on Tuesday, might have made his decision based on his own political views and calculations, but added that the government needs to do more to earn the people’s support.

“(If) you are a leader, you have to do the right thing for them to follow you. So I don’t think anybody is capturing (South East),” he said.

Obi said he will contest the next presidential election because he believes he is qualified, competent, and has the capacity to change the trajectory of this country.

According to him, it is not about winning the presidential primary but about who is offering a better future for Nigerians.

“Atiku is a very dear brother and leader whom I respect. I’m a member of the Labour Party and I belong to the coalition-forming ADC for the presidential election in 2027.

“I can tell you, other parties are going to join, other people are going to be part of it. All of us are going to come together.

“It is my belief that for us to do the right thing for this country, all well-meaning people will have to come together to rescue the country,” he added.

Obi told the Chairman designate of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, that Nigerians want a new Nigeria where elections will be free, fair and credible.

According to him, every position is transitional, “no one is going to be in his position forever. So whatever position we find ourselves, it’s to do the right thing.

“When he is confirmed, I will congratulate him and tell him to know that one day he is going to leave that post. Let him ensure that he keeps his reputation.”

The Labour Party National Leader called for dialogue in resolving the issue of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obi said he has always been consistent that there was no need for Kanu’s arrest in the first place.

He supports the planned protest for Kanu’s release, adding, “There is nothing wrong with anybody agitating or saying let’s dialogue with them.

“And whatever we do with them, let’s follow the rules. So I thank the organisers and those who are involved.”