Anambra State chapter of the Labour Party has refuted claims that it has collapsed its political structure into the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the rumour as false, misleading, and politically motivated.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Linus Oguejiofor, said the assertion was nothing more than a “calculated political illusion aimed at confusing teeming supporters.”

“Let it be clearly stated that the Labour Party in Anambra remains strong, united, and fully intact,” the statement read.

“Our party structure is not only operational but deeply committed to the mission of reclaiming Anambra for good governance.”

Oguejiofor reaffirmed the party’s loyalty to its national leader, Mr. Peter Obi, describing him as “the face of hope and the symbol of a new Nigeria,” who remains firmly rooted in the Labour Party.

He added that Obi would personally lead the governorship campaign for the party’s candidate, Dr. George Moghalu, ahead of the November 8 election.

“Any suggestion of a merger or collapse is a fabrication born out of fear and desperation. It insults the political consciousness of Ndi Anambra and seeks to distort the truth for cheap political advantage,” he said.

While acknowledging the Labour Party’s involvement in a national coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, Oguejiofor clarified that the coalition does not affect the party’s internal structure or governorship plans in Anambra State.

“The coalition agreements explicitly state that political parties contesting off-cycle elections will maintain their full identity and field their own candidates,” he explained.

He called on party supporters to remain vigilant and not be swayed by political actors attempting to exploit the coalition for misinformation.

“The George Moghalu Campaign Organisation, together with the Labour Party in Anambra, urges the public to disregard these distractions and remain focused on the truth.

“Our campaign is built on transparency, service, and a shared vision for a better Anambra. Together, we move forward—undaunted, united, and unshaken,” the statement concluded.