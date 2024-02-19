Coalition Urges Nigerians To Support Relocation Of NUPRC To Lagos

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has endorsed the relocation and redeployment of some personnel of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to Lagos State.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the spokesperson of the Coalition, Comrade Shina Loremikan, said the movement will forster accountability, productivity and cost savings in the nation.

The Coalition said rather than politicizing the planned movement of field officers to Lagos, the process should be endorsed and supported by everyone as it promises to not only bring NUPRC much closer to the oil and gas companies and other stakeholders.

It stated that the movement will also position the agency to operate more efficiently while minimizing cost and maximizing returns to the government and nation.

The Coalition said: “The NUPRC has the mandate to monitor operations to ensure that they are in line with national goals and aspirations, including those relating to Natural Gas Flare elimination and monetization, Domestic Gas Delivery Obligations and Domestic crude oil supply obligations and ensures that Health Safety and Environmental regulations conform to national and international best oil field practice.

“Consequently, some persons, including politicians and analysts, who are aware of its various roles, have come to perceive the actions of NUPRC more from the realm of politics than economics.

“They keep a close watch on the activities in the agency and would complain about almost every development that does not fit into their pre-conceived idealism, instead of embracing realism based on purely economic considerations.

“Sadly, the decision has been unduly politicized and misconstrued to mean leaving Abuja. This constitutes a distraction to the NUPRC under the leadership of Engr. Komolafe that means so well for the industry and Nigeria as illustrated in the bold steps taken to make a positive impact in the past few years.

“Already, NUPRC has developed regulations, giving meaning and intent to the PIA, to ensure that all bottlenecks associated with regulatory processes are eliminated, to entrench seamless upstream petroleum operations.

“Indeed, the planned movement of field officers to Lagos should be endorsed and supported by everyone as it promises to not only bring NUPRC much closer to the oil and gas companies and other stakeholders but also position the agency to operate more efficiently while minimizing cost and maximising returns to the government and nation.

“We need to state that in nation building Nigerians should desist from attaching ethnicity and baseless arguments to nation building.”