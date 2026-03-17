Coalition Urges IGP To Rebuild Public Confidence For Personnel

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in collaboration with the Centre for Citizens’ Rights has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to rebuild public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the President of the Coalition, Adeyemi Olorunsogo and its Secretary, Kolawole Abe, said Nigerians expect professionalism, impartiality, and accountability from the leadership of the Force.

The Coalition expressed concern over consistent and clear repeated interference of the Lagos police command in matters that are purely civil in nature, and actions that suggest a troubling pattern of bias in the handling of sensitive disputes.

It said: “Over the past few weeks, our coalition has repeatedly drawn the attention of the public to the disturbing conduct of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State, particularly under the leadership of the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olorundare Jimoh Moshood.

“We, therefore, call on the newly appointed InspectorGeneral of Police to exercise utmost caution in the deployment and assignment of senior officers, particularly in situations where their previous conduct has generated serious public concern.

“We note that Mr Moshood has now been posted away from Lagos. We also acknowledge the appointment of the new InspectorGeneral of Police, Mr Tunji Disu, whose professional reputation in intelligence-led policing, crime management and strategic leadership has earned him public respect.

“In view of this new leadership and in the hope that professionalism and accountability will define the next phase of policing in Nigeria, this coalition has resolved to suspend its earlier planned protest until further notice.”