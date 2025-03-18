Coalition Urges FG To Immortalise Ex-NEC Chair, Nwosu

Share

A Coalition group set up for the Immortalisation of Humphrey Nwosu has urged the Federal Government to immortalise the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the coalition, Collins Steve Ugwu, said a man of his untainted eminence, fearless courage and unmatched performance deserves honour and recognition.

Ugwu praised the efforts of Nwosu for superintending what has continued to be the freest and fairest election in Nigeria in 1993.

He said it was high time the former NEC chairman was honoured and immortalised.

Ugwu said: “We are therefore convinced and persuaded that a man of his untainted eminence, fearless courage and unmatched performance, in the unbeaten national assignment he did for this country, deserve a solemn re-tell of his immense delicate sacrifices, toils and labour, to make Nigeria better, through transparent and credible elections.

“Professor Nwosu had the most profound integrity mark, never doubted in general acceptability, and never surpassed till date.

“We therefore most respectfully call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to boldly reward the delicate and elaborate selflessness of Prof Humphrey Nwosu by amongst other things, consider; specially giving him a deserving national award of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, GCON, or Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR.

“We trust the President to rise up to this overdue responsibility, remarkably endorsed by the providence of his position today, as the Democratic President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Number two, the FG should initiate and cause a national monument to be named after him, for example, the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters, Abuja, to truly show that, there was once a great Nigerian that served independently there, with exemplary courage, purpose and fortitude. Nigerians agree and know who that person is, and now was.

“To name a prominent road or National Freedom Park after him in the Federal Capital City.

“To intentionally and deliberately associate his name and essence with the national celebrations of June 12 as Democracy Day in this country, in order to effectively cement it as a wholesome and inclusive act of value and cohesion.

“If you continue to cut and celebrate a special cake of history, without a proper mention of the designer, it will continue to be a celebration denied a soul and purity.

“Nigeria under this president should lift her gaze beyond this depressive anomaly and cast a better net of elegance on June 12. We earnestly thank the President in advance for this correction and sensitivity, because only him can confidently heal this sore outrage.

“On the state level of Anambra, where Prof Nwosu is native, we are expectant that the governor of the state, H.E Prof Charles Soludo, a confessed and popular solution driver, a colleague Professor of repute, and cerebral social scientist of the same faculty, in the same University of Nigeria, Nsukka, will act as deserved for a kinsman of such status and identity as Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

“We actually do not need to preach to him we believe, but urge him to act his conviction on this matter like a Professor and his Governor. Already.

“The Governor of Enugu State is set to host a high-level National Colloquium in his honour, which will take place on the 21st of March 2025, in Enugu Campus of University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”

