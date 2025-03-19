Coalition To FG: Immortalise Ex-NEC Chair, Humphrey Nwosu

Share

The Coalition of for the Immortalisation of Professor Humphrey Nwosu has urged the Federal Government to immortalise the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the coalition, Collins Steve Ugwu, said a man of his untainted eminence, fearless courage and unmatched performance deserve honour and recognition.

Ugwu praised the efforts of Professor Nwosu for superintending what has continued to be the freest and fairest election in Nigeria in 1993. He said it was high time the former NEC chairman was honoured and immortalised. Ugwu said:

“We are therefore convinced and persuaded that a man of his untainted eminence, fearless courage and unmatched performance, in the unbeaten national assignment he did for this country, deserve a solemn re-tell of his immense delicate sacrifices, toils and labour, to make Nigeria better, through transparent and credible elections.

“Professor Nwosu had the most profound integrity mark, never doubted in general acceptability, and never surpassed till date.”

